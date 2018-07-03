Judge lets challenge to census citizenship query go forward - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge lets challenge to census citizenship query go forward

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge in New York City says a legal challenge to the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is strong enough to go forward.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman told lawyers at a hearing Tuesday there was an appearance of "bad faith" behind the decision by President Donald Trump's administration to add the question.

About two dozen states and cities have sued the U.S. government to block the plan for the 2020 census, which has set off worries among Democrats that immigrants will dodge the survey altogether.

Supporters had argued that obtaining more data on the voting age population of citizens will help the Department of Justice enforce the Voting Rights Act.

There has been no comment from the Department of Commerce, which oversees the census.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-US senator's entry causes angst in Alaska governor's race

    Ex-US senator's entry causes angst in Alaska governor's race

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-03 18:50:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-03 19:24:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). In this June 28, 2018, photo, Democrat Mark Begich, a candidate for governor in Alaska and a former U.S. senator, speaks during a meet-and-greet event at a labor hall in Juneau, Alaska. Begich is seeking to ease concerns some h...(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). In this June 28, 2018, photo, Democrat Mark Begich, a candidate for governor in Alaska and a former U.S. senator, speaks during a meet-and-greet event at a labor hall in Juneau, Alaska. Begich is seeking to ease concerns some h...
    Mark Begich acknowledges the angst some voters have about his run for Alaska governor and the fears that his entry will give the race to Republicans.More >>
    Mark Begich acknowledges the angst some voters have about his run for Alaska governor and the fears that his entry will give the race to Republicans.More >>

  • California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

    California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

    Monday, July 2 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:29:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-07-03 19:23:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York. A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review si...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York. A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review si...
    A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge had determined were defamatory.More >>
    A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge had determined were defamatory.More >>

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Saturday, June 30 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-06-30 16:54:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-07-03 19:23:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly