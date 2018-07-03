Guatemalan mom 'thankful' after NYC reunion with her 3 kids - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Guatemalan mom 'thankful' after NYC reunion with her 3 kids

By CLAUDIA TORRENS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border said she's very happy and thankful following their reunion on Tuesday at a New York City social services center.

"I am very happy and thankful to God" and to supporters, a teary-eyed Yeni Gonzalez said after the private meeting on Tuesday at the Cayuga Center, the agency that placed 6-year-old Deyuin, 9-year-old Jamelin and 11-year-old Lester in foster care.

"When we got separated I told them: 'I promise I will fight for you and I will find you,'" Gonzalez said. "Today I told them: 'I promised I would look for you and here I am.'"

She said she was happy to find them "in good condition." Her lawyer said the children cried during the reunion and they all hugged each other.

She had arrived at the center accompanied by supporters, including Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Gonzalez was driven cross-country by volunteers after she was released from Eloy Detention Center in Arizona on Thursday.

A group of New York-area parents and artists raised money through crowdfunding to cover her $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 17:27:47 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Guatemalan mom 'thankful' after NYC reunion with her 3 kids

    Guatemalan mom 'thankful' after NYC reunion with her 3 kids

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:23:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 17:27:24 GMT
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>

  • Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on affirmative action

    Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on affirmative action

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:25:27 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-07-03 17:23:55 GMT
    The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions. (Source: CNN)The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions. (Source: CNN)

    The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly