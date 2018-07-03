US demands Glencore documents to check on corruption - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US demands Glencore documents to check on corruption

GENEVA (AP) - Shares in commodities giant Glencore plunged Tuesday after the company was ordered to hand over documents and records to the U.S. Department of Justice for a check on its compliance with corruption and money laundering rules.

The company, which is based in Baar, Switzerland, said Tuesday the requested documents relate to its business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 onwards. It said it is reviewing the subpoena.

Shares in the company, which sources and trades raw materials like metals and grains, dropped about 10 percent in London, where they are listed.

In Nigeria and Venezuela, Glencore produces oil and coal. In Congo, it operates mines for copper and cobalt, a key material for the production of mobile phone batteries.

Its Congo operations have been in focus recently due to its ties to Israeli tycoon Dan Gertler, who has long done business there and was sanctioned by the United States last year. The U.S. alleges Gertler amassed a personal fortune of billions of dollars by using his personal relationship with Congolese President Joseph Kabila to siphon off cash from the sale of mineral and oil rights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:34:00 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

  • Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of birthday party attack

    Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of birthday party attack

    Monday, July 2 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-02 05:26:07 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:58:59 GMT
    (Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

    Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.

    More >>

    Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.

    More >>

  • Water main break flooding downtown Philly streets

    Water main break flooding downtown Philly streets

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:43:41 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:47:23 GMT
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly