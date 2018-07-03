Plea deals expected for 2 California men for warehouse fire

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.More >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residentsMore >>
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streakMore >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
