Japan OKs ambitious nuke energy target, plutonium reuse plan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan OKs ambitious nuke energy target, plutonium reuse plan

TOKYO (AP) - Japan has approved an energy plan that sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy use and allows the country's struggling spent fuel recycling program to continue in the coming decade despite setbacks after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and international concern.

The plan approved Tuesday by the Cabinet noted the need to reduce the plutonium stockpile, given international security concerns. The stockpile results from technical challenges in achieving fuel recycling and from slow restarts of reactors to burn it.

The plan calls for further development of renewable energy but still calls for nuclear energy to account for 20-22 percent of Japan's power generation by fiscal 2030.

Experts say attaining that goal is almost impossible since utilities are opting to scrap aging reactors rather than to invest in meeting tighter post-disaster safety standards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wind spreads California fire as other states battle blazes

    Wind spreads California fire as other states battle blazes

    Monday, July 2 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:20:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-07-03 06:26:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...
    A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.More >>
    A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.More >>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-07-03 06:26:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Plea deals expected for 2 California men for warehouse fire

    Plea deals expected for 2 California men for warehouse fire

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-07-03 06:18:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-07-03 06:26:12 GMT
    (KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly