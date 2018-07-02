Report: Federal Facebook probe now includes FBI, SEC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report: Federal Facebook probe now includes FBI, SEC

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal probe into Facebook's sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica now involves the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department, the Washington Post reported.

Representatives from these agencies have joined the Federal Trade Commission in the inquiry, the newspaper reported, citing five unnamed people familiar with the matter. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity because the probes are not complete.

The probe reportedly centers on what Facebook knew in 2015, when it learned that the political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users. Facebook didn't disclose the incident with the political firm, which later worked for the Trump campaign and other Republican candidates, until this March.

The Post said the probe will look at why Facebook didn't inform users or investors earlier. Investigators are examining actions and statements of the company and its executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to the report.

Facebook confirmed to The Associated Press that it has received questions from these agencies and said it is cooperating with the inquiry.

Representatives from the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An SEC spokesperson declined to comment. The FTC said in March it was looking into whether Facebook engaged in unfair acts that hurt consumers, and which might have violated a consent decree it reached with the FTC in 2011.

Facebook shares fell 1.2 percent in after-hours trading following the report Monday, after rising 1.6 percent in the regular session.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-07-03 02:00:32 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Overflow crowd gathers to honor slain Maryland journalist

    Overflow crowd gathers to honor slain Maryland journalist

    Monday, July 2 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-07-02 23:37:02 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-07-03 02:00:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sister Judy, right, and Rob Hiaasen's widow, Maria, during a memorial ...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sister Judy, right, and Rob Hiaasen's widow, Maria, during a memorial ...
    Days after Rob Hiaasen and four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper were shot to death by a gunman in the newsroom, an overflow crowd has gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember him.More >>
    Days after Rob Hiaasen and four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper were shot to death by a gunman in the newsroom, an overflow crowd has gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember him.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-07-03 02:00:16 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly