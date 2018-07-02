Behind the Front: How you could be at a higher risk for leaving kids in a hot car

That would never happen to me.
I could never do that. I’m a loving parent.
How could anyone do that?
It’s the unthinkable. A parent leaving their child in a hot car. You tell yourself that it would never happen to you. But Dr. Josh Klapow, explains how you could be at a higher risk for leaving your kids in the car than you could ever imagine. And what steps you can take to make sure it never happens to you.
You can hear part one of the Psychology of Heat in the player above, or here. You can hear part 2 of J-P Dice's discussion with Dr. Klapow on next week's episode.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM
And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
