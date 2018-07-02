Run like a cheetah at 13th annual Zoo Run Run 5K



BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 13th Annual Zoo Run Run event at the Zoo on Saturday, August 25th on zoo grounds.

Registration is now open online for the 5K and ½ Mile Kids’ Fun Run. Only 5K runners will be timed.

ZOO RUN RUN

Saturday, August 25

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo & Greenwood Park

3601 Thomas Rd.

The event, presented by Lamar Advertising, allows participants to enjoy the scenery as they walk or run through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo and portions of Greenwood Park.

Pre-registration for adults is $25 up until August 24. Race day registration is $30. For children, pre-registration is $12 and goes up to $17 on race day. All proceeds from the race support the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts.

REGISTRATION COSTS

$25 – Adults before Aug. 24

$30 – Adults on race day Aug. 25

$12 – Children before Aug. 24

$17 – Children on race day Aug. 25

“We encourage everyone of all ages to come out and scamper, trot or gallop through the zoo for a fun-filled family day of adventure for the 13th year. We are thrilled to be able to host this energetic event year after year,” said Phil Frost, Zoo Director.

There will be food & refreshments for the whole family to enjoy after the race. As well, any supporter in a participant’s party, gains free admission to the Zoo after the race. Supporters must be on site before admission gates open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

EVENT TIMES

6:30 a.m. – Race day registration

7:45 a.m. – Fun Run

8:15 a.m. – 5K

9:30 a.m. – Zoo admission gates open to the public