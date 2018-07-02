BRG welcomes new physician to Family Medical Center

Baton Rouge General Physicians (BRGP) announced today that Jake Wood, MD, has joined BRGP – Family Medical Center.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

A native of Ruston, Louisiana, Dr. Wood is a family medicine physician with special interests in diabetes care, medical ethics and sports medicine. He sets aside personal time each year to participate in medical mission work and also served as team physician for Louisiana Tech University for the last 10 years.

Dr. Wood earned his undergraduate degree in microbiology from Louisiana State University and his medical degree from University of Alabama’s School of Medicine in Birmingham. He completed his internship and residency at Medical Center East Family Practice in Alabama.

Dr. Wood, his wife and four kids are looking forward to their move to Baton Rouge where they will be closer to family.

To make an appointment, book online at brgphysicians.com or call (225) 763-4900. His practice is located on Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus at 8595 Picardy Avenue, Suite 100.

BATON ROUGE GENERAL

8595 Picardy Avenue, Suite 100 (Bluebonnet campus)

Baton Rouge

BOOK APPOINTMENTS: 225-763-4900