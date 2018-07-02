AG pushes for release of church sex abuse grand jury report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is pushing for the public release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse and cover-ups in six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses.
A legal action that seeks to lift a stay against the report's release was filed Monday under seal. Details weren't made public.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said late last week he would take the action, arguing people have the right to read the report, to know who tried to block its release and to hear the stories of victims.
The Supreme Court on June 20 held up the report's release.
Last week, the justices explained that their action was prompted by challenges to the release made by "many individuals" named in the document.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
