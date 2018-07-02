Zika dangers during pregnancy may be worse than thought

The risk of miscarriage and birth defects due to Zika virus infection during pregnancy may be much higher than thought, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
The risk of miscarriage and birth defects due to Zika virus infection during pregnancy may be much higher than thought, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
British researchers are zeroing in on the genes that they believe are responsible for early onset Alzheimer's disease in people with Down syndrome.More >>
British researchers are zeroing in on the genes that they believe are responsible for early onset Alzheimer's disease in people with Down syndrome.More >>
Sticking with one primary care doctor may help you stay healthy and extend your life, according to a new British study.More >>
Sticking with one primary care doctor may help you stay healthy and extend your life, according to a new British study.More >>
Good relationships between siblings can help them cope with conflicts between their parents, a new study finds.More >>
Good relationships between siblings can help them cope with conflicts between their parents, a new study finds.More >>
The risk of miscarriage and birth defects due to Zika virus infection during pregnancy may be much higher than thought, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
The risk of miscarriage and birth defects due to Zika virus infection during pregnancy may be much higher than thought, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
Good relationships between siblings can help them cope with conflicts between their parents, a new study finds.More >>
Good relationships between siblings can help them cope with conflicts between their parents, a new study finds.More >>
Student athletes who specialize in one sport year-round could lose out in academics and other fields, a new study finds.More >>
Student athletes who specialize in one sport year-round could lose out in academics and other fields, a new study finds.More >>
Taking vitamin D supplements does not reduce the risk of pregnancy-related high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia, a new study finds.More >>
Taking vitamin D supplements does not reduce the risk of pregnancy-related high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia, a new study finds.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.