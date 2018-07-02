Russia takes action against US at WTO on metals duties - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russia takes action against US at WTO on metals duties

ZURICH (AP) - Russia has joined five other countries and the European Union to become the latest country to take action through the World Trade Organization against the United States over the Trump administration's steel and aluminum duties.

A trade official says Moscow has initiated a dispute complaint against the U.S. over the 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum, by circulating the request Monday among WTO members in Geneva.

With the move, Russia joins China, India, the EU, Canada, Mexico and Norway in launching such a dispute compliant.

The step sets off a period of consultation between the sides to discuss the matter, and if no accord is reached after 60 days, Russia can ask a WTO panel to intervene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot

    Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot

    Monday, July 2 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:10:07 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:33:58 GMT
    (Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...
    A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.More >>
    A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.More >>

  • SpaceX delivers AI robot, ice cream, mice to space station

    SpaceX delivers AI robot, ice cream, mice to space station

    Monday, July 2 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-07-02 12:16:28 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:33:56 GMT
    (NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.
    The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.More >>
    The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.More >>

  • Pot businesses urge California to delay strict testing rules

    Pot businesses urge California to delay strict testing rules

    Friday, June 29 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-06-29 20:34:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:33:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...
    Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.More >>
    Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly