Boy Scouts sever ties with leader facing child porn charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boy Scouts sever ties with leader facing child porn charges

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America have severed ties with a 74-year-old New Jersey Scout leader facing child pornography charges.

County prosecutors say James Roberts was arrested Friday after a raid at his home. They also seized numerous digital devices that are now being reviewed.

Roberts has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney, and a telephone number registered to him went unanswered Monday.

Prosecutors say Roberts had been involved with the Boy Scouts for 40 years and had been the Master Scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 132 in Sicklerville.

Scouting officials in New Jersey have told the Courier-Post that even though the allegations appear unrelated to Scouting, they have barred him from the program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-07-02 18:06:12 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-07-02 18:12:59 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

  • Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:07:44 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-07-02 18:12:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly