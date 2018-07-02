Trump issues WTO warning in meeting with Dutch leader

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump offered a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization on Monday, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."
Trump again denied plans to withdraw the U.S. from the WTO but told reporters in the Oval Office that the trade organization needed to change its ways. The comments came as he conferred with Rutte on trade and security ahead of next week's NATO summit in Brussels.
The U.S. president has struck back against U.S. allies with tough tariffs and is planning to impose stringent trade penalties on China later this week. Asked if he planned to pull out of the WTO, Trump said the trade organization had treated the U.S. "very badly, and I hope they change their ways." He said he wasn't "planning anything now" but if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. properly, "we will be doing something."
The Netherlands is part of the European Union, which has been involved in a trade dispute with Trump over the automobile imports. Trump has requested his Commerce Department study whether to impose additional tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts imported from Europe and other foreign markets, prompting a warning from the EU that such an action could lead to retaliation involving some $300 billion in U.S. goods.
During the meeting with Rutte, Trump said he was "very close" to reaching a number of trade deals, describing them as "fair trade deals for our taxpayers, and for our workers and for our farmers." He said the U.S. would continue meeting with the EU about the trade issue, saying, "If we do work it out, that will be positive, and if we don't, it will be positive also."
Rutte said the talks would focus on jobs and security and told Trump: "Our aim will be to increase those numbers, to be more successful."
Trump and Rutte will both be attending next week's NATO meetings. Trump has advocated for NATO members to boost their defense spending, and his appearance at the defense alliance will be followed by a closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residentsMore >>
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residentsMore >>
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streakMore >>
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streakMore >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>