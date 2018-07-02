Mom demands son's release after border crossing separation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mom demands son's release after border crossing separation

BOSTON (AP) - A Brazilian woman seeking asylum is suing for the immediate release of her 9-year-old son, saying the two were forcibly separated crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice and two other groups said Monday they've filed a federal lawsuit for the mother and her son, identified only as W.R. and A.R. in court papers.

The organizations say the child is being held in Texas and has been separated from this mother in Massachusetts for 30 days while authorities verify the woman can be the child's sponsor.

The mother says she fled an abusive husband.

A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman says the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.

President Donald Trump recently ended his administration's practice of separating families detained at the border.

