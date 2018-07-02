Oldest US nuke plant, in New Jersey, to shutter in September - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Oldest US nuke plant, in New Jersey, to shutter in September

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Federal regulators say America's oldest nuclear power plant will shut down Sept. 17, and plans to have its reactor fuel placed into dry storage within about six years.

But the Oyster Creek plant, which opened in 1969, will remain in Lacey Township, New Jersey, until nearly the end of this century.

Officials with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission say Chicago-based Exelon, which owns Oyster Creek, will put it into so-called "safe store" condition until 2075 as radiation levels dissipate.

Dismantling of the plant itself should take place between 2075 and 2078.

The plant reached a deal with New Jersey regulators to shut down earlier than permitted in return for not having to build costly cooling towers.

Exelon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:31:15 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

  • Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:07:44 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:31:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>

  • Stabbings at kid's party echo violence refugee families fled

    Stabbings at kid's party echo violence refugee families fled

    Monday, July 2 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-02 05:26:07 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:31:09 GMT
    (Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

    Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.

    More >>

    Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly