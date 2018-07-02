Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at businesses

SEATTLE (AP) - Looking for a straw to sip your soda? It's no longer allowed in Seattle bars and restaurants.
Neither are plastic utensils in a push to reduce marine plastic pollution. Businesses that sell food or drinks won't be allowed to offer the plastic items under a rule that went into effect Sunday.
The Seattle Times reports that it's believed to be the first major U.S. city to ban single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service.
Seattle Public Utilities says a 2008 ordinance has phased out various plastic products from the food industry. Businesses can use compostable utensils, straws and cocktail picks.
Advocates say plastic items can't be recycled and many single-use plastics end up in the ocean, polluting the water and harming sea life.
Businesses that don't comply may face a fine of up to $250.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.More >>
Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>
APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residentsMore >>
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residentsMore >>
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streakMore >>
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streakMore >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>