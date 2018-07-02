BR teen prepares to compete in national Special Olympics in Seattle

One south Louisiana athlete is bringing some serious determination to a national level in Seattle.

At the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics in Seattle, we caught a glimpse of Will Johannessen of Baton Rouge.

We brought you a look at Will's journey to the games a few months ago.

He is a swimmer and as his competitions get underway, we'll be sure to bring you updates.

