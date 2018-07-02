FBI: Man scouted for July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FBI: Man scouted for July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

An American-born citizen who federal authorities say recently scouted locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks and talked of carrying out additional bombings has been charged with trying to support terrorism.

Federal authorities said Monday that Demetrius Pitts, 48, had repeatedly expressed his support for al-Qaida for more than a year and talked about setting off bombs at a July 4 parade and later in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Pitts, of Maple Heights, was due in federal court Monday in Cleveland. There were no court documents listing an attorney for him.

He was arrested Sunday after meeting an undercover agent and charged with attempted support of a terrorist organization.

FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony said it was not clear how close Pitts was to carrying out his threats, but he said authorities couldn't sit back and wait to find out.

Authorities first began watching Pitts in 2017, after he made Facebook posts threatening violence against the U.S., Anthony said.

He later began meeting with an undercover agent and discussed several different ways to carry out an attack, according to court documents. Pitts also talked about his hatred for the U.S. military, Anthony said.

An undercover agent in late June gave Pitts a bus pass and cellphone that he thought were from al-Qaida supporters so that he could go downtown and look for locations to carry out his attacks, according to a complaint filed by authorities.

Pitts shot videos of potential targets such as a federal building and U.S. Coast Guard station and then turned over the phone last week, believing the photos and videos would be given to al-Qaida members, the document said.

In recent weeks, Pitts also talked about wanting to travel to Philadelphia, and on Sunday told the undercover agent he wanted to conduct reconnaissance for a future attack using a truck packed with explosives, similar to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, authorities said in the complaint.

Anthony said Pitts had been radicalized in the U.S. and that he had no information that Pitts had traveled out of the country.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first

    Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:31:24 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:31:15 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

  • Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:07:44 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:31:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly