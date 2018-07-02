FBI: Arrest made in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FBI: Arrest made in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She says more information will be provided at a morning news conference.

Anderson says the individual was arrested for "attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

