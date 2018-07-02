3-year-old dies after being stabbed at own birthday party - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3-year-old dies after being stabbed at own birthday party

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Fathi Mahamoud, 11, left, Esrom Habte, 12, center, and Thado Aip describe the Saturday night attack that left nine fellow residents of their Boise, Idaho, apartment complex with stabbing injuries, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Fathi Mahamoud, 11, left, Esrom Habte, 12, center, and Thado Aip describe the Saturday night attack that left nine fellow residents of their Boise, Idaho, apartment complex with stabbing injuries, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
(Ada County Sheriff's Office via AP). Timmy Kinner, 30, is seen in a July 1, 2018, booking photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff's Office. (Ada County Sheriff's Office via AP). Timmy Kinner, 30, is seen in a July 1, 2018, booking photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Police tape blocks off an area at a Boise, Idaho, apartment complex, Sunday, July 1, 2018, where nine people were stabbed during an attack that targeted a child's birthday party the night before. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Police tape blocks off an area at a Boise, Idaho, apartment complex, Sunday, July 1, 2018, where nine people were stabbed during an attack that targeted a child's birthday party the night before.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Flowers from well-wishers are left just outside a Boise, Idaho, apartment complex, Sunday, July 1, 2018, where nine people were stabbed in a knife attack the night before. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone). Flowers from well-wishers are left just outside a Boise, Idaho, apartment complex, Sunday, July 1, 2018, where nine people were stabbed in a knife attack the night before.

  Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:59 PM EDT
    Monday, July 2 2018 1:27 AM EDT
    (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her own birthday party died Monday, two days after a man invaded the celebration and stabbed nine people, authorities said.

Timmy Kinner is accused of attacking a group of children and the adults who tried to protect them at the party at an apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

Word of the child's death came at Kinner's first court appearance, where a judge told him that he was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the Saturday night attack.

Kinner is American, and the victims are members of refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia. Boise Police Chief William Bones said the evidence does not suggest the attack was a hate crime.

The suspect had recently stayed at the apartment complex but was asked to leave Friday over bad behavior, Bones said.

The 30-year-old, who is being held without bond, said he wanted to represent himself in court. But the judge ordered that he be appointed a public defender anyway.

Kinner had recently been a guest at the complex but was asked to leave Friday over bad behavior. He returned the next evening and began attacking people, police said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

