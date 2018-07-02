Trump's former personal lawyer says his 'silence is broken' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump's former personal lawyer says his 'silence is broken'

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken."

Michael Cohen tweeted a photo Sunday of him sitting with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

He said in the tweet that he sat down with Stephanopoulos for an interview to air Monday on "Good Morning America" but it wasn't on camera. Stephanopoulos tweeted a similar photo.

FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in April as part of a probe into his business dealings.

Cohen was Trump's longtime fixer and a key player in the Trump Organization.

Trump said last month that he hasn't spoken to Cohen in "a long time" and that he was "not my lawyer anymore."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:59:03 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:47:50 GMT
    (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    Sunday, July 1 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-07-01 21:11:38 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:47:18 GMT
    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Saturday, June 30 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-06-30 16:54:02 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:46:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly