Trump's former personal lawyer says his 'silence is broken'

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken."
Michael Cohen tweeted a photo Sunday of him sitting with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
He said in the tweet that he sat down with Stephanopoulos for an interview to air Monday on "Good Morning America" but it wasn't on camera. Stephanopoulos tweeted a similar photo.
FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in April as part of a probe into his business dealings.
Cohen was Trump's longtime fixer and a key player in the Trump Organization.
Trump said last month that he hasn't spoken to Cohen in "a long time" and that he was "not my lawyer anymore."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
