Housing extended for 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees

By SARAH BETANCOURT and KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A judge ordered federal emergency officials to extend vouchers for temporary hotel housing for nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees, saying ending the program could cause irreparable harm.

Saturday night's decision came shortly after civil rights group LatinoJustice PRLDEF filed a lawsuit seeking relief for the Puerto Ricans, whose federal housing assistance vouchers were set to expire at midnight Sunday, meaning the evacuees could have been evicted from the hotels.

The order says the agency cannot end its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program until at least midnight on Tuesday. The organization is pushing to let families stay another six months.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin of Massachusetts wrote that ending the program would drain other public resources. He also said the evidence showed problems with the Federal Emergency Management Agency's efforts to notify and provide transitional help for the hurricane refugees.

"The irreparable harm to the plaintiffs is obvious and overwhelming; tomorrow morning they will be evicted and homeless since by definition each plaintiff's home was rendered uninhabitable by the hurricane in Puerto Rico," he wrote in his decision.

FEMA declined to comment on the lawsuit, but the Orlando Sentinel reports the agency confirmed it was working to notify hotels to extend the aid until July 5 to comply with the order. A spokeswoman also said the agency was extending transportation aid until August 30 to cover travel costs for families who wish to return to the island.

Keith Turi, a FEMA administrator for the program, said in a video news release that the agency is working with state and local officials and volunteer organizations to find assistance for the evacuees and will help pay for a flight home.

Craig deRecat is a partner with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, the law firm working pro bono with Latino Justice PRLDEF on the suit that resulted in the temporary injunction.

He said evacuees had not been informed properly of the end of the program. "FEMA has not provided justification for terminating the housing support it is giving." He said most evacuees found out about the termination of housing from their hotels, or from watching television - not directly from FEMA.

"This creates another crisis," deRecat said. "Families with children, elderly and with medical issues are going to find themselves on the street." He said a hearing is planned for Monday to see if the restraining order should be extended.

The Puerto Ricans came to Florida and Massachusetts after last year's Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that devastated the U.S. island. It caused more than $100 billion in damage when it hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, and the island is still struggling to recover. More than 2,300 customers remain without power, and tens of thousands of businesses closed after people fled to the U.S. mainland.

In Massachusetts, 338 displaced households are still being sheltered, with 222 in through the FEMA program. Others are taking part in a state-funded Red Cross program that assists with housing.

Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson said Saturday that FEMA could extend the program under current law. He said a similar extension occurred more than a decade ago after Hurricane Katrina caused thousands from Louisiana to flee to Texas.

Nelson and Democratic members of the Florida Legislature said officials have told them the island remains too devastated to take back evacuees who remain on the mainland. There are few jobs, they said.

Richard Gonzalez, who has been working as a card dealer at a South Florida casino, told The Miami Herald that he was planning to drive to Orlando to live with his mother and brother.

"I would like to go to Puerto Rico right now, but to what?" he told the newspaper in Spanish. "I tell my wife: 'What are we going to do? Without work, I can't do anything.'"

At a Super 8 in Orlando, there were up to 33 families staying at the motel in mid-May, one of over 20 in the area housing nearly 400 evacuees relying on FEMA aid.

One of its occupants, 49-year-old Lizbeth Cruz, says she's not going back to Puerto Rico, saying she doesn't trust the government to deal with another disaster. She didn't know about the FEMA aid so she paid out of pocket for her hotels when she first arrived after the hurricane.

"I spent all my savings," she told the Orlando Sentinel.

She carries around a small notebook filled with pages of hand-written addresses in nearby counties with leasing office phone numbers, price ranges and annotations: Call back. Visit in person. Not available.

___

Kennedy reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.