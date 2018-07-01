Judge orders to extend housing for Puerto Rican evacuees - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge orders to extend housing for Puerto Rican evacuees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A judge has ordered federal emergency officials to extend vouchers for temporary hotel housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees.

Saturday night's decision comes after a civil rights group sought a federal injunction to block the eviction of about 2,000 Puerto Ricans from Florida hotels as the assistance vouchers they received are set to expire.

LatinoJustice PRLDEF filed a lawsuit Saturday seeking relief for the Puerto Ricans, whose federal housing assistance vouchers were set to expire in hours, meaning the Hurricane Maria refugees could be evicted.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin wrote that ending the program could cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs.

FEMA declined to comment, but the Orlando Sentinel reports the agency confirmed it was working to notify hotels to extend the aid until July 5 to comply with the order.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

