Sportscaster dies after Iowa floodwaters sweep him away - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sportscaster dies after Iowa floodwaters sweep him away

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A longtime Iowa sportscaster has died in flash flooding in Des Moines amid heavy rain that forced the evacuation of some homes and businesses.

Police say 66-year-old Larry Cotlar died Saturday when he was swept away in floodwater after his van stalled on a flooded north Des Moines street. Cotlar had worked as the voice of Drake University's teams since 2005.

Drake athletics director Briand Hardin says he respected Cotlar's work and the "quality person and colleague he was."

Witnesses told police Cotlar was swept away as he got out of his stalled van. His body was found nearly four hours later, several blocks away.

The rain also prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses along Walnut Creek in the suburb of Clive. Some streets remained blocked Sunday morning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

    Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

    Sunday, July 1 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-01 13:09:22 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:49:50 GMT
    The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>
    The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Saturday, June 30 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-06-30 16:54:02 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:49:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>

  • Federal judge blocks Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements

    Federal judge blocks Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements

    Friday, June 29 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-29 23:41:56 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:48:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...
    Federal judge blocks Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid, orders further review from Trump administration.More >>
    Federal judge blocks Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid, orders further review from Trump administration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly