Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK
AP National Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Protests have been happening almost daily around the area. What has unfolded in the hills of western Pennsylvania's steel country reveals longstanding tensions between police and the area's scattered black community.

Officials say an officer gave inconsistent statements about whether he saw Rose with a weapon. The officer was charged with criminal homicide.

Residents hope the case results in a conviction.

Rose was a 17-year-old honors student who was killed June 19 after fleeing a traffic stop. He was a passenger in a car suspected in an earlier drive-by shooting. Authorities say he was not involved in the drive-by.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

