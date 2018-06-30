10th annual Walk Like MADD brings awareness to dangers of drunk driving, more

The 10th annual Walk Like MADD event was Saturday at the Highland Road Community Park.

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving put together the walk every year to bring awareness to underage drinking and the dangers of drunk driving.

However, it's also about support for the families of those who were killed by drunk drivers.

Organizers said the event has become a way for them to connect and help each other with the healing process.

"When they come together about what they're going through or still going through, it can be a healing process because for someone that hasn't been impacted by an impaired driver or lost or injured, you really can't relate," said Valerie Cox, program director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "But when they get together, they can relate with one another."

And, of course, they ask that anyone who plans on drinking to always have a designated driver or alternate way home planned.

