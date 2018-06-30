Officials: San Francisco is 1st major US city with $15 wage

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Officials say San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour Sunday under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014.
City Administrator Naomi Kelly says it will be the first to hit the milestone for all workers. But it won't be the last. California lawmakers approved a plan two years ago to increase the state's $10 minimum to $15 by 2022.
A much smaller San Francisco Bay Area city, Emeryville, also will increase its minimum wage for smaller employers to $15 on Sunday. Larger employers have had to pay workers a little over $15 since last July.
Larger employers in Seattle pay workers at least $15 an hour.
Advocates have been urging a $15 minimum, saying workers need a "living wage" to survive.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.More >>
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>