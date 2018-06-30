Officials: San Francisco is 1st major US city with $15 wage - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials: San Francisco is 1st major US city with $15 wage

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Officials say San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour Sunday under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014.

City Administrator Naomi Kelly says it will be the first to hit the milestone for all workers. But it won't be the last. California lawmakers approved a plan two years ago to increase the state's $10 minimum to $15 by 2022.

A much smaller San Francisco Bay Area city, Emeryville, also will increase its minimum wage for smaller employers to $15 on Sunday. Larger employers have had to pay workers a little over $15 since last July.

Larger employers in Seattle pay workers at least $15 an hour.

Advocates have been urging a $15 minimum, saying workers need a "living wage" to survive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Saturday, June 30 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-06-30 16:54:02 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:40:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>

  • White officer charged in death of black teen shot in back

    White officer charged in death of black teen shot in back

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:50:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:40:24 GMT
    East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

  • More delay, cost for NASA's next-generation space telescope

    More delay, cost for NASA's next-generation space telescope

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-06-27 17:51:24 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:39:54 GMT
    (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...
    For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.More >>
    For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly