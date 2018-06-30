Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merging Europe steel operations - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merging Europe steel operations

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel say they've signed a deal to merge European steel operations into a new firm.

Under the agreement signed Saturday, each company will hold a 50 percent stake in the Netherlands-based joint venture called Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel B.V.

The merger, if approved by regulatory agencies, will create Europe's second-largest steel company, after ArcelorMittal, which is headquartered in Luxembourg. It will employ about 48,000 workers in Germany, Britain and the Netherlands.

The merger is expected to cost about 4,000 jobs, about half in Germany.

Labor representatives signaled their approval of the deal, saying that it brings clarity to a long period of insecurity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 7:28 AM EDT2018-06-30 11:28:18 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

  • Mitt Romney wins GOP primary in Utah Senate race Utah

    Mitt Romney wins GOP primary in Utah Senate race Utah

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:25:12 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-30 11:23:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.More >>
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.More >>

  • Pot businesses urge California to delay strict testing rules

    Pot businesses urge California to delay strict testing rules

    Friday, June 29 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-06-29 20:34:47 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-06-30 11:21:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...
    Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.More >>
    Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly