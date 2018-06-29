Man accused of threatening to kill FCC chairman's family - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of threatening to kill FCC chairman's family

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors say a Southern California man is accused of threatening to kill the family of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

Markara Man, of Norwalk, was arrested Friday after he admitted that he made the threats because he was angry over the federal agency's attempt to repeal net neutrality rules and wanted to scare the chairman.

The charges filed in federal court in Virginia allege Man sent three emails to Pai in December 2017.

According to court documents, one of the emails read: "I will find your children and I will kill them."

It also included the names and addresses of three preschools in Arlington, Virginia.

Another email included a photograph of Pai and a framed photo with his family.

It wasn't immediately clear if Man had an attorney to comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

