Guice goes bowling with fans, following through on fundraising promise

Washington Redskins rookie and former LSU standout Derrius Guice made good on his fundraising promise to bowl with his fans who generously donated to his Go Fund Me page. It’s all part of his efforts to raise money for Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

On his Go Fund Me page, he opened up about a recent visit to the Cancer Center with his best friend’s mother as she was able to ring the bell. That’s the moment cancer patients look forward to when they are done with treatment and have beaten cancer.

Last week Guice started his fundraising campaign saying he wanted to bring a cure to the disease.

As a way to say thank you, Guice invited his fans who donated $50 to join him at to All-Star Lanes on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge on Friday, June 29. Fans were able to bowl and hang out with him.

“Bowling is fun to me. It ran in my family. My great-grandmother was in a bowling league for over 40 plus years. It just runs in our family. It’s something I like to do and that I’m really good at,” said Guice.

His original fundraising goal was $5,000 but ended up reaching $20,000. He offered other incentives for certain donations, like playing the video game Fortnite with him, as well as entering in a contest to win signed cleats or a chance for free tickets to see the Redskins play the Saints.