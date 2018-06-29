Running to Save Lives 5K raises money for free swim lessons

Source: Running to Save Lives website
A 5K happening Saturday, June 30 in Baton Rouge will raise money for kids who cannot afford swimming lessons.
The Running to Save Lives 5K hosted by ExxonMobil YMCA, is a fundraising event for swimming lessons at the YMCA. Participants can run in the 5K run or the 5K fun walk.
RUNNING TO SAVE LIVES 5K
- Saturday, June 30
- 7:30 a.m.
- 7717 Howell Boulevard
- Baton Rouge
Late registration is $35 on race day. Online registration has already closed.
No strollers or pets are allowed in the race.
