Running to Save Lives 5K raises money for free swim lessons - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Running to Save Lives 5K raises money for free swim lessons

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Running to Save Lives website Source: Running to Save Lives website
Source: Running to Save Lives website Source: Running to Save Lives website
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 5K happening Saturday, June 30 in Baton Rouge will raise money for kids who cannot afford swimming lessons.

The Running to Save Lives 5K hosted by ExxonMobil YMCA, is a fundraising event for swimming lessons at the YMCA. Participants can run in the 5K run or the 5K fun walk.

RUNNING TO SAVE LIVES 5K

  • Saturday, June 30
  • 7:30 a.m.
  • 7717 Howell Boulevard
  • Baton Rouge

Late registration is $35 on race day. Online registration has already closed.

No strollers or pets are allowed in the race.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly