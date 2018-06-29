10th annual Walk Like MADD event happening Saturday

The 10th annual Walk Like MADD event is happening Saturday, June 30. Participants will recognize the 10th anniversary, a decade of remembering, inspiring and committing to a future of no more victims, thanks to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

WALK LIKE MADD

Saturday, June 30

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

BREC’s Highland Road Community Park

14024 Highland Road

Race day registration begins at 7 o’clock Saturday morning at BREC's Highland Road Community Park, or you can register online.

The day before the event, the team was just a few hundred dollars away from reaching their $25,000 fundraising goal.

MADD believes fundraising is critical for their work to eliminate drunk driving. All the money raised at the walk will stay in the Baton Rouge community to stop the tragedy caused by this preventable crime.

In 2008, the signature fundraising event for MADD launched with roughly 30 walks and was immediately identified as an important way to connect with victims and survivors. 10 years later, there are more than 90 Walk Like MADD events across the country.