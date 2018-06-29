16 Louisiana nursing facilities receive National Quality Award

Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) announced that 16 nursing facilities from across Louisiana have been selected as 2018 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award recipients earning national honors for their dedication to quality care.

Five of those facilities being awarded are from the Baton Rouge area:

The National Quality Award Program by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) spotlights providers across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to delivering quality care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

“I am proud of our member facilities for their dedication to improving the lives of residents through delivering exceptional quality care,” said Mark Berger, executive director of LNHA.

“The Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award is an incredible recognition of our unwavering focus on delivering quality care for the residents we serve. Our members are incredibly deserving of this award and I commend each nursing facility’s staff and leadership for their hard work and dedication.”

The National Quality Award Program assists providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals.

COMPLETE LIST OF LOUISIANA'S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Affinity Nursing and Rehab Center

Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Carrington Place of Baton Rouge

Carrington Place of Springhill

Claiborne Healthcare Center

Colonial Care Retirement Center

Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Marrero Healthcare Center

Morgan City Health Care Center

Natchitoches Community Care Center

Nottingham Regional Rehab Center

Pierremont Healthcare Center

St. Joseph of Harahan

Thibodaux Healthcare Center

Twin Oaks Nursing Home

Unity Nursing and Rehab Center

The program has three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision and mission statements and an assessment of customers’ expectations.

Award recipients may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria. These awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 69th Annual Convention and Exposition in San Diego, California on October 7-10, 2018.