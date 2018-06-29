Baton Rouge General physician elected to National Forum’s Board of Directors

Vice President of Medical Operations for Baton Rouge General, Dr. Robert J. Kenney, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the National Forum of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Networks.

The ESRD networks advocate for organizations that monitor the quality of chronic kidney disease, dialysis and kidney transplant care in the United States.

As a newly elected member-at-large, Dr. Kenney will work with these organizations to develop relationships with providers, dialysis professionals, and patients that will ultimately create a collaborative environment where improvements to patient care can be made.

A board-certified nephrologist, Dr. Kenney earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine, completing his residency training in internal medicine and his fellowship in nephrology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas.

Kenney, a Louisiana native, also serves as the Regional Dean for the Tulane University School of Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Board of Directors Member of the Renal Physicians Association, as well as holds membership in the American Society of Nephrology, International Society of Nephrology, American Medical Association, and the National Kidney Foundation. Dr. Kenney has served as a national expert in his field and published multiple scholarly articles.

Information on this page was provided by Baton Rouge General.