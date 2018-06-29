Middle school students learn life skills at Woman's Hospital Safe Sitter class

Teens and pre-teens are getting the chance to attend the Safe Sitter class at Woman's Hospital to become better babysitters (Source: WAFB)

A new class at Woman’s Hospital is teaching teens and pre-teens how to become Safe Sitters. Participants are learning everything from changing diapers to how to give the Heimlich maneuver.

Community Education Instructor Meghan Bardwell has a special way of getting the attention of a room of middle school-aged kids who are babysitting or interested in becoming safer sitters.

“No pinching. No poking. Never hurt with words,” Bardwell said.

Chloe Sandefer, 12, says it's a job she truly enjoys. “I like to interact with the children and play with them,” Sandefer said.

Participants are learning the importance of communication, behavior management, and the basics of childcare. But they're also learning life lessons, like what to do when the power goes out.

The class lasts six hours and costs $75. Click here for more information.

“We just learned how to swaddle a baby and change a diaper. Right after, we learned our safety rules for indoor and outdoor safety, online safety, and personal safety,” Sandefer said.

Instructors keep things interesting by encouraging interaction. One lesson involves a few rounds of bingo where players can win prizes. Community Education Coordinator Angela Hammitt says the Safe Sitter class is part of a national program in which certified instructors learn creative ways to make the material stick.

“We do a lot of games, a lot of role play, and the kids really are interactive throughout the day. It really does keep their attention,” Hammitt said.

One of the most important skills the class learns is how to perform CPR and give the Heimlich maneuver to infants. Each participant gets to practice those skills on mannequins. When they finish the course, they do not get a CPR certification, but it's a skill that may come in handy one day. At the end of the class, they are all registered Safe Sitters and ready to go to work.

Hammitt says classes have been full, and it's not just for girls. “We have had a few boys, and they have really enjoyed it,” Hammitt said.

