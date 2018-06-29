Russia says France 24 violates law, license could be taken - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russia says France 24 violates law, license could be taken

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's communications watchdog has informed French state television channel France 24 that it is in violation of Russian media law and could have its broadcast license cancelled.

The Friday move by the Roskomnadzor agency came one day after France's media watchdog reprimanded Russia's RT satellite TV channel over what it said was a misleading report on alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The French agency said RT's translation of comments by Syrians was incorrect.

According to Russian news agencies, Roskomnadzor said it found that France 24's editorial content was "under the control of a foreign legal entity," violating a Russian law that foreign entities cannot control more than 20 percent of a media outlet broadcasting in Russia.

France 24 broadcasts in Russia through licensing with a local operator.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

