Urgent Care at Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville open July 4th

Celebrating our nation’s independence should mean freedom from cuts, sprains, coughs and colds. However, just in case just in case your Star Spangled Fourth of July takes an unexpected turn, the Urgent Care team at Ochsner Health Center - Prairieville will remain open.

URGENT CARE CLINIC

Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville

16220 Airline Highway (2.6 miles north of I-10 exit 173 – LA 73/Old Jefferson Hwy.)

Prairieville, LA

4TH OF JULY HOURS

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary

“We want to be available for the community,” said Dr. Chad Braden, Associate Medical Director of Ochsner-Baton Rouge for Primary Care and Urgent Care. “We are working this holiday so please use us if there is a need. Using urgent care, versus the ER, is more efficient and cost effective for everyone.”

The clinic treats sprains, broken bones and fractures needing x-ray, lacerations requiring stitches, abscesses, coughs, colds and sore throats, urinary pain, earaches, minor burns, rashes, sunburn and heat ailments, fever, flu-like symptoms, mild-to-moderate stomach aches and much more.

Ochsner Urgent Care Clinics in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, however, the staff in Prairieville will be available to aid the communities in South Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200.