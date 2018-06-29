LDH: Cancer risk won't greatly decrease by moving students farther from Denka plant

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality documents and sources have revealed the federal justice department is involved in an ongoing issue concerning the Denka manufacturing plant in Laplace.

Two sides of a cancer controversy involving a manufacturing plant in St. John the Baptist are claiming victory after an in-depth look at cancer rates by LSU researchers.

The Louisiana Department of Health released a health assessment Friday regarding toxic emissions at the Denka Elastomer plant in LaPlace.

The Environmental Protection Agency said air readings from two schools show massive levels of a chemical they believe could cause Cancer.

A recent study from the EPA put St. John residents at the highest risk of developing Cancer in the country.

The EPA believes the Denka Performance Elastomer plant in Laplace is solely to blame.

The assessment conducted by the health department was prepared at the request of the Parish Council for the St. John School Board.

In response to the request, LDH reviewed information to determine the possible health risks of exposure to chloroprene emissions to the children who attend school near the Denka plant, according to the report released by the health department.

LDH specifically looked at whether health risks would be significantly reduced if the children were sent to another nearby school.

In order to reach a preliminary determination, health officials took into account the trends in chloroprene emissions from 2016 to May 2018 which show a steady decrease in the air concentrations at six air-monitoring sites located in close proximity to the Denka plant, according to the report

The report compared the relative risk of cancer for children attending school at the current Fifth Ward Elementary School campus to children attending school at East St. John Elementary School which is further from the Denka plant.

The assessment concluded that there was no evidence to support moving the children would greatly decrease cancer risks.

“Based on data limited to the March-May 2018 sampling results, transferring children from the current Fifth Ward Elementary School location to another location within the community would not greatly decrease their theoretical risks of developing excess cancers from exposure to chloroprene. This assessment is intended to provide scientific information to local leaders so they can make the most informed decisions about the health and safety of children who attend school in that community,” said Dr. Jimmy Guidry, state health officer.

Guidry added that the risks calculated for this assessment are conservative theoretical estimates and cannot predict future health effects, according to the report.

Risk estimates may change as additional data become available. However, the Department does recommend the Denka plant should continue to work toward further reducing chloroprene emissions and that community air monitoring continue.

Denka is the only neoprene producer in the country, and provides 15 percent of the world's supply.

The process of making neoprene gives off a byproduct called Chloprene, something the EPA has classified as likely to cause Cancer.

Recently, EPA air monitors recorded Chloroprene levels at East St. John High School and Fifth Ward Elementary that were 150 times higher than the EPA's recommended safety standard.

For its part, Denka released information in January saying it had begun its most significant voluntary emissions reducing project under an 'administrative order on consent' signed with the state's DEQ.

Denka said it's one of four main projects designed to significantly reduce Chloroprene emissions operations at the Laplace facility.

The company says it, alongside the EPA, will monitor the air concentration during the first half of this year to determine the impact and effectiveness of it's reduction efforts.

