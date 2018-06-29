LDH: Cancer risk won't greatly decrease by moving students farther from Denka plant

Two sides of a cancer controversy involving a manufacturing plant in St. John the Baptist are claiming victory after an in-depth look at cancer rates by LSU researchers.More >>
Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality documents and sources have revealed the federal justice department is involved in an ongoing issue concerning the Denka manufacturing plant in Laplace.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
One Baton Rouge organization is doing their part to help make the city a little safer. The Baton Rouge Peacemakers are on a mission to help reduce crime throughout the city.More >>
Two Southeastern University baseball players are making headlines not for their playing but for saving a life on the way to a game in Canada.More >>
Georgia's highest court has reversed the convictions of a man who pleaded guilty to a gang charge after he was accused of shooting into rapper Lil Wayne's tour buses on a Georgia highway.More >>
Louisiana State University is again raising student fees at its main campus by 5 percent.More >>
What officers said should have been a fatal crash was actually far from it. Alex fractured her jaw and a wrist and had a few cuts and scrapes. Her worst injury came from the incredibly tight spot the crash left her in.More >>
Rescue crews are trying to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy named Toffee. She's trapped in a hole outside her south Huntsville home.More >>
The Glynn County Police Department has confirmed three people are dead after a standoff involving a suspended officer.More >>
The outage is affecting internet, phone, and television services for both homes and businesses.More >>
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park closed 49 days ago amid ongoing eruptions at Kilauea's summit.More >>
John Melendez, better known as “Stuttering John" taped the conversation with Trump as he posed as New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.More >>
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.More >>
The young man’s last act was to push the 5-year-old out of the river and toward his father.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the body found in a vehicle early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant as that of a missing Lowcountry radio host and podcaster.More >>
A Charleston County high school teacher's teaching license was revoked earlier this month after reports of a sexual relationship with a female student.More >>
