Citigroup to refund $335 million to credit card customers

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Citigroup said Friday it plans to refund $335 million to a group of customers who may have been overpaying interest on their credit cards.
In a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Citi will refund 1.75 million customers in overpaid interest by the end of the year.
Earlier this year, Citi disclosed that it had used a flawed methodology in determining whether credit card customers were eligible for an interest-rate reduction on their cards, as required by the CARD Act, a federal law that governs the credit card industry.
Citi disclosed the flaw to regulators, including the CFPB, in 2017. The CFPB chose not to fine Citi for the flawed practice, citing the bank's decision to self-report the problem to regulators and that it was in the process of refunding customers. Citi had already set aside the funds to cover the refund in a regulatory filing earlier this year.
This is the third enforcement action that the CFPB has taken under Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's budget director and current acting director of the bureau. The bureau has slowed its enforcement work under Mulvaney compared to Richard Cordray, President Barack Obama's CFPB director who left the bureau last year.
The first was against Wells Fargo, which was fined a combined $1 billion fine for poor mortgage and auto lending practices, and the second was against a debt collector called Security Group.
Friday's settlement with Citigroup is the first time the CFPB has recovered money for consumers under Mulvaney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>