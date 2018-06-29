Canada announces final list of retaliatory tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Canada announces final list of retaliatory tariffs

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Canada is announcing billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government released Friday the final list of items that Canada will target beginning July 1. Some items will be subject to taxes of 10 or 25 percent.  

The items include ketchup, lawn mowers and playing cards.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chyrstia Freeland said Friday they had no other choice and will not escalate the dispute, but also will not back down. She calls the tariffs regrettable.

President Donald Trump infuriated U.S. allies - from Canada to Mexico and the EU - by imposing tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

