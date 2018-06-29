Puerto Rico faces austerity measures amid budget wrangling

By DANICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - New austerity measures are looming for storm-battered Puerto Rico after local legislators refused to alter labor laws as demanded by a federal control board that said changes would stimulate the U.S. territory's economy amid an 11-year recession.
The board that is overseeing the island's finances said Friday it will eliminate a $25 million scholarship fund for Puerto Rico's largest public university, as well as a $50 million annual fund for cities and towns struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The board said it also will scrap an annual Christmas bonus for all government employees starting next fiscal year.
The measures were a blow to Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who had originally promised that Puerto Rico legislators would agree to at-will employment, which means private employers would be able to dismiss workers at any time without having to prove just cause. A spokesman for Rossello did not return a message for comment.
Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who campaigned against changing labor laws, issued a strongly worded statement on Friday defending his position and criticizing the board.
"They threaten without any justification or economic foundation with eliminating the Christmas bonus, vacations, employment security of the private sector worker, scholarships for students, funds for infrastructure projects and economic development, among other important items," he said. "They threaten to be worse than Hurricane Maria!"
The board said that changing labor laws would attract sorely needed investors to the U.S. territory.
Hurricane Maria caused more than an estimated $100 billion in damage when it hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, and the island is still struggling to recover. More than 2,300 customers remain without power, and tens of thousands of businesses closed after people fled to the U.S. mainland.
While Puerto Rico is expected to see brief economic growth as a result of federal reconstruction dollars allocated in the aftermath of the Category 4 storm, economist Jose Caraballo told The Associated Press that the island would again have an economic depression if no additional measures aimed at development are implemented.
He warned that Puerto Rico would feel the effects of the board's cuts immediately, adding that they would further depress the island's fragile economy as it struggles to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.
"The contraction and social impact will be much greater than before," he said. "It's not equitable. It's basically directed at the middle class and the lower class."
The disagreement between the board and certain legislators over changing labor laws comes as Puerto Rico's government is expected to approve an $8.7 billion proposed budget on Friday, which contains $69 million for the Christmas bonus.
The board said it would implement its own budget for Puerto Rico if legislators do not submit a proposal by Saturday that is consistent with a recently approved fiscal plan and the austerity measures.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.More >>
A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>