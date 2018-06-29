Man accused of deadly hoax call in Kansas pleads not guilty - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of deadly hoax call in Kansas pleads not guilty

(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Tyler Barriss, of California, appears for a preliminary hearing in Wichita, Kan. Barriss, who is accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an... (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Tyler Barriss, of California, appears for a preliminary hearing in Wichita, Kan. Barriss, who is accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an...

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A California man accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas has pleaded not guilty.

A judge on Friday set the jury trial for 25-year-old Tyler Barriss for Oct. 1 in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kansas. He's charged with involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Barriss is accused of calling from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. Authorities say an online dispute over a video game between two gamers prompted the call. A responding officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened the door. Finch was not the gamers' intended target.

Barriss also faces federal charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-06-29 15:19:32 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

  • Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to tainted irrigation canal

    Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to tainted irrigation canal

    Thursday, June 28 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-28 21:51:17 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-06-29 15:18:09 GMT
    (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...
    Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.More >>
    Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.More >>

  • Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

    Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-06-28 04:18:16 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-06-29 15:18:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...

    It may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

    More >>

    It may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly