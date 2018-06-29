China appeals to SKorea to help 'protect free trade' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China appeals to SKorea to help 'protect free trade'

BEIJING (AP) - China's No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, appealed to Korean business leaders Friday to help "protect free trade" in a new effort to recruit allies for its escalating dispute with Washington.

The South Koreans were the latest targets of a Chinese charm offensive that has been directed, with little success, at securing European support against President Donald Trump's threats of tariff hikes in the conflict over trade and technology.

Beijing is willing to "further open up," Li told them in the meeting at the Zhongnanhai compound where Chinese leaders live.

The group included a deputy chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., Yoon Boo-keun, and chairmen Chey Tae-won of SK Group and Sohn Kyung-shik of CJ Corp.

"China is willing to work together with Korea to protect free trade," said Li. "We're willing to together work with Korea to protect multilateralism, to together protect global peace and stability."

Chinese relations with Seoul are strained after Beijing destroyed retailer Lotte's business in China last year in retaliation for its sale of land to the South Korean government to install an anti-missile system.

The two sides discussed free trade and the "peace and prosperity of Northeast Asia," said another member of the group, legislator Chung Sye-Kyun, a former speaker of the country's National Assembly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sweeping data privacy bill approved in California

    Sweeping data privacy bill approved in California

    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:49:10 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:02:44 GMT
    A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.More >>
    A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.More >>

  • Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

    Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:48:48 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:02:20 GMT
    (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...
    Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.More >>
    Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.More >>

  • Parents: Man accused of killing cyclist had mental illness

    Parents: Man accused of killing cyclist had mental illness

    Monday, June 25 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:54:27 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:02:05 GMT
    (Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...
    A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.More >>
    A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly