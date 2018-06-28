BRG expands neurosurgery services

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is expanding its neurosurgery services with the addition of a new clinic, Baton Rouge General Neurosurgery, on its Bluebonnet campus.
The clinic will be staffed by Dr. Aaron Charles Sigler, Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery at Tulane Neuroscience Center, and Jeanne Pipsair, Physician Assistant at Tulane University Department of Neurosurgery.
Dr. Sigler and Pipsair will treat people with neurological disorders that require surgery. The clinic opens July 17, with clinic hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
