BRG expands neurosurgery services - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRG expands neurosurgery services

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(L) Aaron Charles Sigler, DO, (R) Jeanne Pipsair, MMSc, PA-C (Source: BRG) (L) Aaron Charles Sigler, DO, (R) Jeanne Pipsair, MMSc, PA-C (Source: BRG)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is expanding its neurosurgery services with the addition of a new clinic, Baton Rouge General Neurosurgery, on its Bluebonnet campus.

BRG NEUROSURGERY

  • 8595 Picardy Avenue, Suite 220 (Bluebonnet campus)
  • Medical Tower 1
  • Baton Rouge
  • Phone: (225) 237-1815

The clinic will be staffed by Dr. Aaron Charles Sigler, Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery at Tulane Neuroscience Center, and Jeanne Pipsair, Physician Assistant at Tulane University Department of Neurosurgery.

Dr. Sigler and Pipsair will treat people with neurological disorders that require surgery. The clinic opens July 17, with clinic hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

BRG NEUROSURGERY HOURS

  • Opens July 17
  • Tuesday & Thursday
  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly