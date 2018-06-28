As the eyes go, so may the mind

British researchers are zeroing in on the genes that they believe are responsible for early onset Alzheimer's disease in people with Down syndrome.More >>
Sticking with one primary care doctor may help you stay healthy and extend your life, according to a new British study.More >>
Good relationships between siblings can help them cope with conflicts between their parents, a new study finds.More >>
Weight loss might help reverse progression of a common heart arrhythmia in obese adults, a new study shows.More >>
Many doctors have internet portals to help patients manage their care. But that doesn't mean older folks will use them.More >>
For older people, breathing in dirty air puts them at risk of being hospitalized with a dangerous respiratory disease, a new study suggests.More >>
The number of seniors dying from falls has increased dramatically over the past decade, U.S. health officials reported Friday.More >>
Hearing aids may mean fewer visits to the hospital for seniors, a new study suggests.More >>
