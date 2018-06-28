The Latest: Official: Facial recognition used to ID suspect

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on shootings at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A U.S. official says the suspect in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper was identified using facial recognition technology.

The official said the man was identified with the technology after he had damaged his fingerprints in what investigators believe was an attempt to prevent them from quickly identifying him.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

6:50 p.m.

A law enforcement official says the suspect in the Maryland newspaper shooting mutilated his fingers in what investigators think was an effort to prevent him from being easily identified.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators believe the suspect was attempting to prevent them from getting a fingerprint match.

The official says that investigators have nonetheless been able to identify the man, though it was not immediately clear how.

Police say five people died Thursday's shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette.

6:30 p.m.

The Chicago-based publishing company for The Capital Gazette says it is "deeply saddened" by the attack on its Maryland newspaper.

Justin Dearborn, chairman and CEO of Tronc, Inc., says in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families." Dearborn says the company is focused on providing its newspaper employees and their families with support during what it called a "tragic time."

Police say five people are confirmed dead in Thursday's shooting at the paper's location in Annapolis, Maryland.

Tronc Inc. publishes the Chicago Tribune and other newspapers and digital news sites in various markets.

6:10 p.m.

A leading government official for the Maryland county where the deadly shooting occurred says investigators still don't have any information about a possible motive.

Police have said the suspect in Thursday's shooting at a Maryland newspaper is a white male now in custody who was armed with a long gun. Authorities say five people are confirmed dead and investigators are questioning the suspect.

Anne Arundel County executive Steve Schuh says the suspect "has not been very forthcoming" with information. Schuh adds: "To my knowledge, there was no verbal aspect to the incident where he declared his motives or anything else, so at this point we just don't know.

5:50 p.m.

Police have confirmed that the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper is a white male who was armed with a long gun.

Bill Kampf, acting police chief for Anne Arundel County, also told a news conference that police recovered what they believe to be an explosive device from the building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

He said the device "was taken care of," but didn't elaborate. He says authorities don't believe there are any other explosives at the site.

Kampf says police have no information yet on a motive in Thursday's shooting, which left five people dead and others wounded.

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his "thoughts and prayers" are with the victims of the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and their families.

Trump says in a tweet that he was briefed on the shooting at The Capital Gazette before departing Wisconsin.

He says, "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families" and thanks "all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

A shooter killed five people and wounded others at the newspaper Thursday. Police say a suspect is in custody.

5:30 p.m.

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos says he was joking when he told two reporters that he couldn't wait "for the vigilante squads to start gunning down journalists on sight."

He said Thursday that he texted that comment to reporters at the New York Observer and The Daily Beast essentially as a way to get them off his back, and that they were responsible for taking his comments seriously and spreading it.

In a Facebook post, he expressed no sympathy to journalists involved in Thursday's shooting. Rather, he described journalists who spread his comment about vigilante squads as "vermin."

5:20 p.m.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation has identified the suspect in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper as a white male who is believed to have carried a shotgun.

The official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect is not cooperating with investigators.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

5:30 p.m.

The New York Police Department has deployed counterterrorism teams to news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller says the deployments are not based on any specific threat information, but out of an abundance of caution. He says the NYPD is monitoring the shooting.

Police presence was seen outside The New York Times, ABC News and Fox News early Thursday evening.

Police say five people have been killed and several others were "gravely injured" in the shooting at a building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper Thursday afternoon. Authorities say one suspect is in custody.

4:50 p.m.

Police say five people have been killed and several others were "gravely injured" in a shooting at a building housing a Maryland newspaper.

Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the deaths Thursday at a news conference.

Gov. Larry Hogan has previously said that there were "several fatalities and several people in the hospital."

Lt Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police says the building is now secure and a suspect had been taken into custody.

4:25 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the city of Annapolis, Maryland, says one suspect is in custody after a shooting at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Susan O'Brien shared the information with The Associated Press in an email Thursday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for a hospital near the newspaper said two patients had arrived there but she did not know their conditions.

Anne Arundel Medical Center spokeswoman Arminta Plater said she couldn't immediately provide any further details.

4:15 p.m.

Police have confirmed an active shooter in the building housing a Maryland newspaper.

Lt Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday that "we did have" an active shooter in the building where The Capital Gazette is located, and there are injuries.

He would not say whether a suspect was in custody, or give details about the extent of the victims' injuries. He says police are first trying to make sure everyone in the building gets out safely and that there are no bombs inside.

Frashure added that we "don't anticipate this being a mass major casualty."

3:55 p.m.

A reporter at the newspaper where there are reports of an active shooter say a gunman shot multiple people.

Phil Davis is a reporter at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

He tweeted Thursday that a gunman shot through the office's glass door.

In his tweet he remarked, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

3:20 p.m.

Multiple people have been shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers are searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.

