The Latest: NY cops at news outlets after Maryland shooting

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(WJLA via AP). In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on shootings at the building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

NYPD Sgt. Brendan Ryan refused to elaborate for security reasons, but said officers have been deployed in and around the city at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.

Photos on Twitter showed police presence outside The New York Times and ABC News.

Officials say several people have died in a shooting at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper Thursday afternoon.

4:50 p.m.

Police say five people have been killed and several others were "gravely injured" in a shooting at a building housing a Maryland newspaper.

Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the deaths Thursday at a news conference.

Gov. Larry Hogan has previously said that there were "several fatalities and several people in the hospital."

Lt Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police says the building is now secure and a suspect had been taken into custody.

4:25 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the city of Annapolis, Maryland, says one suspect is in custody after a shooting at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Susan O'Brien shared the information with The Associated Press in an email Thursday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for a hospital near the newspaper said two patients had arrived there but she did not know their conditions.

Anne Arundel Medical Center spokeswoman Arminta Plater said she couldn't immediately provide any further details.

4:15 p.m.

Police have confirmed an active shooter in the building housing a Maryland newspaper.

Lt Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday that "we did have" an active shooter in the building where The Capital Gazette is located, and there are injuries.

He would not say whether a suspect was in custody, or give details about the extent of the victims' injuries. He says police are first trying to make sure everyone in the building gets out safely and that there are no bombs inside.

Frashure added that we "don't anticipate this being a mass major casualty."

3:55 p.m.

A reporter at the newspaper where there are reports of an active shooter say a gunman shot multiple people.

Phil Davis is a reporter at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

He tweeted Thursday that a gunman shot through the office's glass door.

In his tweet he remarked, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

3:20 p.m.

Multiple people have been shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers are searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.

(this item has been edited to correct the newspaper's name, to The Capital Gazette)

