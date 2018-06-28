Correction: Shootings-Newspaper-The Latest story

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(WJLA via AP). In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - In a June 28 story about an attack at a newspaper in Annapolis, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the suspect arrested in the shooting had mutilated his fingers in an apparent attempt to make it harder for police to identify him. That report was based on initial information given to law enforcement authorities, which has since been corrected. While the suspect was identified using facial recognition technology, his fingers were not mutilated.

A corrected version of the story is below:

The Latest: Official: Facial recognition used to ID suspect

A U.S. official says the suspect in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper has been identified using facial recognition technology. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare says the suspect was identified with the help of facial recognition technology because of a "lag" in getting results from the computer system used to analyze fingerprints.

The Latest on shootings at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland

7:30 p.m.

Officials say the suspect in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper has been identified using facial recognition technology.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare says the suspect was identified with the help of facial recognition technology because of a "lag" in getting results from the computer system used to analyze fingerprints.

Police denied news reports that the suspect's fingertips had been damaged to thwart his identification.

Five people died in Thursday's shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

-Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles.

___

6:50 p.m.

Police have denied news reports that the suspect in the Maryland newspaper shooting mutilated his fingers to prevent being easily identified.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Thursday night, based on preliminary information, that the gunman may have deliberately damaged his fingers.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official says that investigators have nonetheless been able to identify the man, though it was not immediately clear how.

Anne Arundel County police later said the suspect's fingertips had not been damaged.

Police say five people died Thursday's shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette.

-Eric Tucker in Washington.

