Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a sleight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days. And they say he's done it before in New York City and Belgium.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an industry publication sent out a "quiet warning" about Tamaz Hubel after a 2010 heist in New York. The alert urged retailers to "stop reading right now and go count your diamonds."

The 67-year-old from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was arrested Sunday while trying to board a plane to France from Miami-Dade International Airport. He's being held in Florida. An extradition hearing is scheduled for July 10.

The Associated Press hasn't identified a lawyer who can comment on Hubel's behalf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US judge orders immediate release of detained Brazilian boy

    US judge orders immediate release of detained Brazilian boy

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:07:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:13:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>

  • California lawmakers pass ban on local soda taxes

    California lawmakers pass ban on local soda taxes

    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-06-28 18:09:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:13:02 GMT
    California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.More >>
    California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.More >>

  • Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before

    Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before

    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:54:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:13:00 GMT
    Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.More >>
    Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly